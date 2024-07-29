Survey finds 90% of creative business leaders think AI expands design possibilities

97% are optimistic about the impact of AI.

Savannah College of Art and Design's research unit SCADask has carried out a survey of creative business leaders into opinions on the impact of AI on design. 60 responded, with 90% predicting that AI would drive significant innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is currently possible.

Meanwhile, 97% are optimistic about the impact of AI on the design profession and and 100% believe AI can improve efficiency and productivity in workflows (see our pick of the best AI image generators).

