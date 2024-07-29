Survey finds 90% of creative business leaders think AI expands design possibilities

Savannah College of Art and Design's research unit SCADask has carried out a survey of creative business leaders into opinions on the impact of AI on design. 60 responded, with 90% predicting that AI would drive significant innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is currently possible.
Meanwhile, 97% are optimistic about the impact of AI on the design profession and and 100% believe AI can improve efficiency and productivity in workflows (see our pick of the best AI image generators).
The survey was published ahead of the first two-day SCAD AI Summit at SCAD’s Deloitte Foundry. A series of roundtable sessions, moderated by Utkarsh Seth, Senior Staff UX Manager for Android at Google, provided a platform for perspectives to steer SCAD through policies and procedures related to AI and its integration into university curriculum and offerings.
For more on AI, see our roundup of AI art tutorials.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.