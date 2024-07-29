Survey finds 90% of creative business leaders think AI expands design possibilities

Savannah College of Art and Design's research unit SCADask has carried out a survey of creative business leaders into opinions on the impact of AI on design. 60 responded, with 90% predicting that AI would drive significant innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is currently possible.

Meanwhile, 97% are optimistic about the impact of AI on the design profession and and 100% believe AI can improve efficiency and productivity in workflows (see our pick of the best AI image generators).

What people are using AI for in design (Image credit: SCAD)

The survey was published ahead of the first two-day SCAD AI Summit at SCAD’s Deloitte Foundry. A series of roundtable sessions, moderated by Utkarsh Seth, Senior Staff UX Manager for Android at Google, provided a platform for perspectives to steer SCAD through policies and procedures related to AI and its integration into university curriculum and offerings.

Collage of “AI vs. The Artist” senior collection with AI-enhanced illustrations, AI renderings, and a photograph of a sewn prototype (Image credit: SCAD)

