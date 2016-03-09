The designer's guide to SXSW 2016

South by Southwest is an annual set of film, interactive media and music festivals in Austin, Texas. SXSW 2016 runs from 11-20 March

SXSW 2016 is bigger than ever. But don't let the impossible schedules overwhelm you – Dazzle Ship founder and creative director Alex Donne-Johnson has teamed up with Computer Arts and Creative Bloq to create an invaluable short-cut guide for designers…

As a designer visiting SXSW, I want to know where I'll get the most inspiration during the day – and then who's got the free beer in the evening.

In the spirit of helping fellow creatives who have the same ethos, I've trawled through the schedules and created a handy guide for you to download. If you're attending it'll help provide some clarity; if you're not, it's a useful indication of where the big news will be coming from – and when.

I've done my best to focus on good speaking subjects and interesting debates, and I've avoided anything that looks too much like an agency pitch with a linkbait-esque title. (But sometimes these are very cleverly hidden!) For the evening activities I've found the respective RSVP hyperlinks for the best parties.

People say that everything is bigger in America: the cars, the roads, the companies – and staying true to this ethos, their festivals. Prior to making this document it took numerous attempts to tackle the SXSW schedule without feeling overwhelmed. If you've looked and felt the same, then this shortcut schedule is for you!

SXSW turns 30 this year, which means it's the same age as me (sort of). It's looking to be a big one, with President Obama as the main headliner. I have it on good authority that this means the roads will be chaos – so bring comfy shoes.

On top of this you have all the usual artists, musicians, engineers and entrepreneurs set to showcase their latest developments. It's an incredibly exciting year and I can't wait to experience it.

Are you in Austin? Feel free to stalk me: @vectormeldrew

Words: Alex Donne-Johnson

