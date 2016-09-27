14 top web app resources

No doubt you've read our recent article The future of web apps by Chris Mills and are thirsty for more. Here are some resources that will help you dive deeper into this topic and hopefully build something great.

Platform status – Platform status dashboard for implementing modern web app APIs in browsers

Emscripten – Tool for transpiling native code to fast JavaScript

Service Worker and Push DevTools – Additions to Firefox DevTools to help debug Push and Service Workers

WebAssembly – Early news and info on WebAssembly

The Service Worker cookbook – Useful real world recipes for Service Workers and Push

Oghliner – Node tool for converting apps to offline using Service Workers

Tutorials

The MDN App Center – Mozilla’s hub for modern web app development techniques

Progressive Web Apps – Top-class Google tutorials on implementing progressive web apps

Offline First – The offline-first landing page, containing information and further links to DevTools to help debug Push and Service Workers

Reference docs

Web App Manifest – Guide for the Web App Manifest format

Service Worker – Reference for the Service Worker API

Push – Reference and tutorial for the Push API

Notifications – Reference for the Notifications API, including related tutorial

Channel Messaging – Reference for the Channel Messaging API, including related tutorial