14 top web app resources

No doubt you've read our recent article The future of web apps by Chris Mills and are thirsty for more. Here are some resources that will help you dive deeper into this topic and hopefully build something great.
Tools and blogs
Platform status – Platform status dashboard for implementing modern web app APIs in browsers
Emscripten – Tool for transpiling native code to fast JavaScript
Service Worker and Push DevTools – Additions to Firefox DevTools to help debug Push and Service Workers
WebAssembly – Early news and info on WebAssembly
The Service Worker cookbook – Useful real world recipes for Service Workers and Push
Oghliner – Node tool for converting apps to offline using Service Workers
Tutorials
The MDN App Center – Mozilla’s hub for modern web app development techniques
Progressive Web Apps – Top-class Google tutorials on implementing progressive web apps
Offline First – The offline-first landing page, containing information and further links to DevTools to help debug Push and Service Workers
Reference docs
Web App Manifest – Guide for the Web App Manifest format
Service Worker – Reference for the Service Worker API
Push – Reference and tutorial for the Push API
Notifications – Reference for the Notifications API, including related tutorial
Channel Messaging – Reference for the Channel Messaging API, including related tutorial