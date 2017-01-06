6 objects of web design wonder this January

Looking for some treats to kick start your creativity in 2017? Or maybe you're in need of some web design inspiration? Either way, these six objects of desire are sure to keep you motivated.

Get your head around JavaScript with this clear book

For those overwhelmed at the prospect of learning JavaScript, Mat Marquis offers this detailed but approachable guide.

Is your city in this set?

Bryn Taylor has designed vector icons based on your favourite cities and generously offered them up for you to use for free.

Tame unruly tech with this maliable glue

Sugru’s Rebel Tech Kit comes with a guide detailing 14 ways you can use this revolutionary mouldable glue to fix, hack or improve your gadgets.

Is this the future of document sharing?

Watch out, Google Docs: DropBox Paper provides a new way to share ideas, give feedback and track tasks.

Take to the air with the GoPro drone

Capture smooth footage from the skies with the long-awaited GoPro drone, which will land in shops this autumn.

Rebel without a cause? This might be the book for you

Transform is a book for those seeking a new way to embrace the opportunities digital offers.

This article was originally published in net magazine issue 287. Buy it here.

