6 objects of web design wonder this January

Looking for some treats to kick start your creativity in 2017? Or maybe you're in need of some web design inspiration? Either way, these six objects of desire are sure to keep you motivated.
01. JavaScript for web designers
For those overwhelmed at the prospect of learning JavaScript, Mat Marquis offers this detailed but approachable guide.
02. Citysets
Bryn Taylor has designed vector icons based on your favourite cities and generously offered them up for you to use for free.
03. Sugru Rebel Tech Kit
Sugru’s Rebel Tech Kit comes with a guide detailing 14 ways you can use this revolutionary mouldable glue to fix, hack or improve your gadgets.
04. DropBox Paper
Watch out, Google Docs: DropBox Paper provides a new way to share ideas, give feedback and track tasks.
05. GoPro Karma
Capture smooth footage from the skies with the long-awaited GoPro drone, which will land in shops this autumn.
06. Transform
Transform is a book for those seeking a new way to embrace the opportunities digital offers.
This article was originally published in net magazine issue 287. Buy it here.
