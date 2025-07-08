I'd recommend this creative laptop over the MacBook Pro – and it's £500 off

This Amazon Prime Day, you'd be forgiven for sticking to the BCU (Bezos Cinematic Universe) when hunting for the best deals on your next creative laptop. After all, we're doing that ourselves this week, a lot...

But I decided to stick my head out and go browsing, because one of the laptops I still have dreams about after we had it in for testing, wondering whether maybe, just maybe I can find a deal I can afford this time, is the wondrous ASUS ProArt PX13. A small-screen successor to the iconic Studiobook and a compact Windows rival to the MacBook Pro.

And lo and behold! It's £500 off right now! But not on Amazon. Oh no, if you go there, it will set you back £1,679.99 (a nice £300ish off the sticker price to be fair), while over on Box, you can score that same laptop, with the same spec, and the same NVIDIA GeForce 4060 graphics card, for only £1,499.99. Again, I must state for emphasis, right now!

Save £500 ASUS ProArt PX13: was £1,999.99 now £1,499.99 at Box.co.uk Overview: The ASUS ProArt PX13 is a beautifully engineered 2-in-1 laptop with MacBook Pro-rivalling performance, a brilliant OLED touchscreen and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card to mulch both 3D modelling tasks and after-hours gaming. Features: 13.6-inch OLED touchscreen, 24GB of RAM, 2-in-1 functionality and an NVIDIA GeForce 4060 graphics card, along with most of the ports you'll ever need. Release date: August 2025 Price history: The ProArt PX13 has spent most of its life at its RRP of £1,999.99, but this May saw it drop to £1,435 for a little over 24 hours, so I can't call this a record-low price. Still a goshdarn good deal. Our opinion: Ian Evenden wrote our official review of the ProArt PX13, and loved the GPU and NPU performance as well as the compact but adaptable form factor.

Update: PRICE-MATCH KLAXON

Save £500 ASUS ProArt PX13: was £1,999.99 now £1,499.99 at Currys If you don't like Box for whatever reason (maybe you're in a tricky delivery area, or you have an ongoing rivalry dating back to secondary school, I'm not gonna dig any deeper as I don't want to trigger any trauma), Curry's is matching the price of the PX13 on its site. Woohoo!

If you want something bigger, or more powerful, or cheaper, or more... well, Apple, we have a full rundown of all the best laptops for graphic design for you right here.