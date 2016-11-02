6 objects of web design wonder this November

Looking for a little web design inspiration? Or maybe you want to make an early start on the Christmas shopping for the web designer in your life? Either way, you're sure to find something of interest in this list of the most amazing books, tools and apps from November.

Build hardware with J5IK

The Johnny-Five Inventor’s Kit (J5IK) helps you build JavaScript-powered hardware using the Tessel 2 and the Johnny-Five programming framework.

Smash traditional working structures with these essays

Hourly Billing is Nuts by Jonathan Stark aims to help you transition to premium pricing for your services.

Download Canva onto your iPhone for free

iPad graphic design app Canva has now launched on iPhone for free, with in-app purchases.

Expert Val Head shares web animation advice

Designing Interface Animations by Val Head shows you how to create web animation that balances purpose and style while blending seamlessly into the user’s experience.

Write or draw in millions of colours with Cronzy

The Cronzy pen is a new high-tech art tool that allows you to write or draw in 16 million colours.

Fit every Pantone colour in your pocket with this app

Pantone’s new app, Studio, lets designers use its library of more than 10,000 colours.

This article was originally published in net magazine issue 285. Buy it here.