The 10 best Lightroom presets available now

Lightroom presets are the ultimate hack of photography post-production. With the ever-increasing variety of presets out there, there’s always going to be one that’s perfect for your photograph. Whether you’re on the go or at your desk, there’s a Lightroom preset for every genre.

The little-known advantage of Lightroom is that it provides you with a panel to organise your presets. If you haven’t yet, download Lightroom so that you can edit your photographs as a professional, with endless presets available for your work. Or, if you’re more comfortable in Photoshop, then make sure to check out our sum up of Lightroom vs Photoshop, to find out how you can utilise both to your work’s advantage.

For now, though, here are our favourite Lightroom presets. We'll start with the paid-for presets but you can jump to the best free Lightroom presets if you have a budget of zero.

Paid-for Lightroom presets

01. Dark Collection

(Image credit: Fix The Photo)

Edit your photos on the go with this collection of 45 presets from Fix the Photo for Lightroom mobile. Perfect for portrait and commercial photography, these presets come in .dng format and can be used on JPGs and RAW files

02. 10 Indie Film Lightroom Presets

(Image credit: Filtergrade)

To get your photographs in touch with the indie filmmaker atmosphere, this collection of ten presets from Filtergrade is perfect. With subtle brightening and warming aspects, these presets are perfect for darker photographs. Available for use on Lightroom desktop and mobile, these will bring out the mysterious edge of any scene.

03. 10 Vibrant Film Lightroom presets

(Image credit: Fix The Photo)

Continuing with the old-fashioned film theme, these presets bring out the vibrance in your photographs instead of dulling them down. Where some presets offer a vintage look at the expense of clarity, this collection gets the best out of your photographs without compromising.

04. 10 Analog Film Lightroom presets

(Image credit: Filtergrade)

If you want your photographs to look like stills from a film made on an analogue camera, then this is the preset collection for you. These 10 presets can be used on mobile and desktop Lightroom, and add a classy, subtle touch to any photographs.

05. 10 vintage film Lightroom presets

(Image credit: Filtergrade)

These 10 presets add that heavy vintage look to any of your photographs, whether you’re editing at home with Lightroom Classic, or on the go with Lightroom mobile. While some of the preset collections on our list add a much subtler addition to your edits, these provide everything your photograph needs in one click. The heavier grain and warmer tint create quite a stylised look, perfect for taking your work straight back to the ‘70s.

06. 90s retro moody vintage film Lightroom presets

(Image credit: Fix The Photo)

Turn any modern photograph into a ‘90s dream with this collection of 10 presets from Filtergrade. While some vintage presets degrade quality with over-graining, these only add a slight grain so as not to undermine the quality of your photographs. The exceptionally precise colour grading is what creates the real ‘90s look. We could definitely see any photograph on the cover of GQ with these presets.

Free Lightroom presets

07. Free modern film Lightroom preset

(Image credit: Be Art Presets)

Free

Download here

This single preset is perfect for anyone who wants to instil a film look into their photography, but still maintain the modern shine of their digital camera quality. We love this preset for bringing out the three dimensional qualities of photographs. With a slightly colder tinge and contrast that brings out depth, its light haze is in keeping with the film look we all sometimes crave.

08. The Editorial Collection v2

(Image credit: Envato Elements)

Free

Download here

The Editorial Collection’s title speaks for itself. Perfect for magazine photography, these presets give your work the warmly saturated Pinterest look. This pack gives you 13 options to choose from, free to download from Envato Elements.

09. Free Lightroom preset dawning

(Image credit: freepresets.com)

Price: Free

Download here

This free preset speaks for itself. Brightening up your photographs without demeaning the quality, it adjusts the light settings in accordance to each other, to do your image more justice in Lightroom Classic. A versatile base to go from, it can be used with another preset if you still need to add your own colour edits.

10. Free Lightroom presets NY skyline

(Image credit: freepresets.com)

Free

Download here

Perfect for landscape photography, this preset promises to vamp up any city or light photography. This preset is arguably more advanced than some paid options, as it brings out the blues and charcoals in your photographs without creating a tint. The contrast is adjusted just so that any lights in the image work perfectly in accordance with the blues that the colour settings emphasise. This preset is a must for any city based photographers.

