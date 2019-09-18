The best Black Friday MacBook deals: what can we expect in 2019

If you're looking to bag the best Black Friday MacBook deal, you've come to the right place. Owning a MacBook is, for many designers, the impossible dream. They're so thin and pretty and swish, but lord, they're expensive. The great news is that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 is almost here, which means the perfect time to snap up a MacBook without getting stung for the full whack is fast approaching. .

The main event is on the 29 November, with Cyber Monday following on 2 December, but you might not need to wait until then. Each year we've seen retailers get in on the action earlier, which means getting one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals could be closer than you think.

To help make sure you don't miss any cracking Black Friday MacBook deals, we're constantly scouring the web, and will update this article with the best prices as soon as they go live. In the meantime, below you'll find the best deals around right now, plus what discounts we saw last year and what kind of offers we might expect to see this year.

A quick word of advice: Decide just how much you want to spend on a Black Friday MacBook deal, and when you see one within that budget, go for it. The very best deals don't hang around for long so it's best to grab them as soon as they come up. Bookmark this page and check back to make sure you know what to expect and you can jump on the best Black Friday MacBook deals before they sell out.

The best Black Friday MacBook deals in 2018

Last year we saw some incredible Black Friday MacBook deals, which included MacBook Pro models being reduced by up to almost $600, and $200 off various MacBook Air and iMac models. Here are further details on some of the best deals we saw last year.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2019: What we expect to see

Don't expect to see many serious price cuts on the standard MacBook

The standard MacBook is a popular choice, and it's easy to see why. If portability is your thing, it's worth noting that the most up-to-date 12-inch MacBook is both thinner and lighter than the old 13-inch MacBook Air, with better specs and a Retina display.

What this popularity means, though, is that you're unlikely to see much in the way of massive Black Friday MacBook deals on the standard models. However the introduction of new 2019 models means there may well be great bargains to be had on last year's still highly capable models. Keep your eyes peeled, and be prepared to act fast, as these deals are likely to get snapped up quickly.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals: What we expect to see

The MacBook Pro is available with a Touch Bar, for a price

If last year's Black Friday MacBook Pro deals are anything to go by, you could make some major savings on the top-end models in Apple's MacBook range this year, especially if you're prepared to make do with an older model. On lesser laptops this might be an issue, but even an old MacBook Pro is ludicrously powerful compared to the average laptop, making it well worth taking a punt.

The MacBook Pro's high price – especially on, say, the Touch Bar models – means it's easier for retailers to deliver a huge temporary price cut and still turn a profit, so if you're looking for a powerful creative laptop it's worth bearing in mind. You'll still be paying out quite a bit for it, but it'll be worth the expense.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: What we expect to see

It's getting on a bit, but the older MacBook Air could be a good bargain option

The 2019 MacBook Air is here. It's gorgeous, though still perhaps a tad too small for many creatives, but it's also unlikely to be on offer this year as it's so new.

This revamped model is a good sign for those looking for the older MacBook Air, however, as we expect there to be some fantastic Black Friday MacBook Air deals on offer this year as retailers clear out their old stock.

The downside to plumping for an older Air is that it's the least powerful MacBook you can get, and it's not even the thinnest and lightest any more. However if you simply have to have that MacBook cachet but you're on a budget, it's the obvious choice.

How to get the best MacBook deals on Black Friday

Preparation is key when it comes to getting good Black Friday MacBook deals, especially when you bear in mind that a lot of retailers can't wait for Black Friday, and so start shipping their bargains well in advance of the big day. In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday we'll be keeping tabs on new deals as they appear, so keep checking back for offers that you won't want to miss.

You'll need to decide whether it's a standard MacBook you want, an Air or a full-fat MacBook Pro. If you're planning to use your new MacBook as an all-round work machine then it's worth holding out for a good deal on a Pro as it'll be able to cope with just about everything you throw at it. If you're less of a power user then the ordinary MacBook should suit your needs, and while the older Air's more limited it should be the one to go for if you want a MacBook at rock-bottom prices. The latest Air may also be for you if you prioritise a portable and thin machine over screen size.

Beware of older models – they're likely to see the biggest discounts but they'll be packing less power than more up-to-date machines. Although you could consider getting an SSD to speed things up. And of course, use a bit of common sense while shopping; look out for cashback offers, always check the guarantee and make sure you keep your receipt in case of faults or buyer's remorse.

MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air features and specs that creatives should look out for

Many MacBooks are severely lacking in ports; bear that in mind when make your choice

There might only be three main models of MacBook to choose from, but there are plenty of variations in the line that are well worth noting when you're looking for Black Friday MacBook deals. Firstly, the CPU: the MacBook Air's is the least powerful of the lot, although the brand new 2019 version improves things with a dual-core 8th-generation Core i5 processor, with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz. Older models feature an old Intel Broadwell chipset running at 1.6GHz, or 1.8GHz for more recent models.

Both the MacBook and MacBook Pro boast beefier 8th and 9th generation chipsets; with the latest Pro really turning up the heat: up to 2.7GHz quad-core Core i7 in the 13-inch Touch Bar model, while the 15-inch Touch Bar version goes up to a 2.9GHz six-core Core i9.

Lower end MacBooks – the older Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro – only give you 128GB SSD, which is likely to mean that you'll need to invest in some external storage; the new MacBook Air starts with 128GB but can be specced up to a whopping 1.5TB SSD if you have the budget. All other MacBook models feature 256GB SSD; bear in mind that if you work with large files then you'll probably burn through that pretty quickly.

If you're going to need to plug peripherals into your new MacBook, check the number of available ports; the standard MacBook only has one USB-C port, while most MacBook Pros have four. The latest MacBook Air features a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the older model has three ports: they're USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 2, and while they shouldn't give you any problems, bear in mind you might need an adapter for more recent peripherals.

Display-wise, all the MacBooks apart from the original Air feature crisp Retina displays. And they'll all serve you well in terms of battery, but watch out for MacBook Pros with a Touch Bar; Apple claims that this makes no difference but our friends at TechRadar have found that the Touch Bar can take a fair toll on battery life.

3 MacBooks and MacBook Pros to look out for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

01. MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid-2018)

The best MacBook money can buy

CPU: 6-core Intel Core i7 - i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 540X - 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16 - 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 512GB - 4TB SSD | Dimensions: (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm

Extremely powerful

Loads of RAM

Really expensive

If you need all the power you can handle and don't mind paying for it, the 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro is the only way to go. Powered by a six-core Intel Coffee Lake processor and with the option of AMD Radeon Pro graphics, there's little this machine can't cope with. Storage options go from 512GB up to 4TB of SSD, and you can have 16 or 32GB RAM. In short it's a mighty creative powerhouse that won't let you down, assuming you have the means to afford it.

02. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, mid-2018)

Entry-level MacBook Pro with plenty of power

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Dimensions: (H x W x D): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49cm

Plenty powerful

Lots of storage

Troublesome keyboard

You may have read complaints about the temperamental Butterfly keyboard on recent MacBooks; the latest MacBook Pro still features it, but it's an improved version with less noise and more reliability. This model also features a Touch Bar that'll give you time-saving, context-sensitive commands for various apps, as well as an up-to-date CPU and plenty of storage and memory options. If you want an entry-level MacBook Pro, this is the one to go for.

03. MacBook (2017)

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch Retina (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions: (W x D x H): 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14~0.52in

Thoroughly portable

Long battery life

Too expensive

Don't need the power of a Pro? This vanilla MacBook should suit you nicely; it's super-portable and lightweight, with a 12-inch Retina screen, and as long as you don't mind paying the extra it's a much more attractive prospect than the ageing MacBook Air. It's low on ports, but that's the price you pay for such a slimline machine, and if you need a reliable MacBook that you can take anywhere then this is really the only choice in town.

