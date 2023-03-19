Jurassic World Aftermath Collection – making PSVR 2's comic book chaos

Adam Birch (senior UI/ UX): UI development in VR is very interesting, as things change a little when some UI can’t be the embedded screen solutions most players are used to in non-VR games.

When designing UI with VR in consideration, it feels like a fundamental change of the rule set in a lot of ways. There are keystones of visual design when it comes to things like a standard Heads-Up Display, almost to the degree of knowing what we are going to get from a game before we even see them.

We know a health bar will likely be near the upper left of a screen; a map upper right; a vehicle speedometer bottom right, but all of this goes out of the window when you consider that with VR there is no real ‘screen.’

While pinning UI to the players vision is a possibility, it has potential for adding towards VR sickness and so more often than not, more elegant in-world solutions have to be found. The nature of this, though, means that it's a little more difficult to have a standardized UI in the same way as a screen based one. With this in mind, extra effort has to be put into considerations such as readability, accessibility and usability.

One of the biggest benefits of the world of VR is that it is inherently more immersive over the traditional screen-based video game experience. You aren’t playing ‘as’ the character, you ‘are’ the character in a much more 1-to-1 manner of speaking. To help emphasise this, in-world UI systems help with the illusion. Nothing would snap immersion faster than having an on-screen health bar or clock counter that makes no diegetic sense being there.