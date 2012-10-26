xPrintServer: making iPad and iPhone printing easy

Expensive and not as comprehensive as it claims to be, but it works well with compatible printers.

The Lantronix xPrintServer Home Edition lets you use AirPrint with USB and network-connected printers that don’t enjoy this feature. It’s easy to set up; connect the Ethernet port to your router, and if your printer is USB, plug it into the device’s USB port.

When you switch it on, it automatically looks for the printer and if it’s on Lantronix’s list of compatible devices (currently over 4,000), it configures itself for your specific model. If it’s not on the list, you can ask for it to be added using an online form. You can also add networked printers by typing their IP address into xPrintServer’s browser-based GUI, but this is far from a simple work-around.

Home on the range

The Home Edition can recognise up to eight USB printers (hub not supplied) and two network printers (Ethernet or Wi-Fi). USB printers must be physically connected to xPrintServer, so they have to be in the same room as your router, severely limiting its usefulness with multiple printers.

We tried it out with an Epson Stylus SX200, and it worked straight away. Within two minutes of switching on, this non-AirPrint printer was effortlessly picked up by our iPhone, but we had less success with printers that weren’t listed; if your personal printer isn’t on the list (which is currently very US-biased), get it added before buying an xPrintServer.

Key info

Price: £64

£64 Manufacturer: Lantronix

Lantronix Weight: 270g

270g Dimensions: 115x60x22mm

This review originally featured in Tap! Magazine issue 22.

