8 delightful vector icons depict your film and TV favourites in miniature

DKNG studios are inspired by TV shows, movies and music with these icon designs

There are tonnes of free icons for designers out there and whilst they're often used in web design, sometimes they can be art in themselves. Dan Kuhlken and Nathan Goldman from DKNG studios have created 50 icons designs inspired by their favourite movies and TV shows.

They were created for a show titled ICON, that comprises of 50 pieces featuring iconic places and things from movies and TV shows such as The Simpsons, Game of Thrones, Batman and Pixar favourites. At 12x12-inch each, the pieces are small but that doesn't mean they're small in impact; each icon is simply beautiful.

Shown at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, each icon design is also available to purchase as a print. So, if you've fallen in love with these as much as we have, you can adorn your walls with the work of DKNG. Can you name all of the inspirations in the icons below?

Did you guess which movie or TV show each icon design was inspired by? Let us know in the comments box below!