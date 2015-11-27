Topics

The best Black Friday 2015 deals for designers

By  

Quick! Grab an amazing bargain this Friday - all the latest deals for designers are right here.

The 5 best deals so far...

Cameras

  • Nikon L31 Digital camera with 5x optical zoom now £44 at Jessops
  • Canon PowerShot S200 advanced compact camera Get expert camera features at a crazy £90 saving, now £79 at Currys
  • Fuji X30 Save a massive £115 on this high-end Fuji compact, with electronic viewfinder, 12Mp X-Trans sensor and and a 4x f2.0-2.8 lens, now £284 at Wex Photographic
  • Sony A6000 with 16-50mm kit lens With its 24MP sensor, super-fast autofocus and built in EVF, this A6000 is a great deal – price includes £100 cashback, now £394 at Jessops
  • GoPro Hero 3+: Get last year's best GoPro and still one of the best action cams ever made - just £149.99 at Argos

Tablets

  • New Apple iPad Pro, Apple A9X, iOS 9, 12.9", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey The brand new iPad Pro has had its price cut by £30 now £649 at John Lewis
  • Apple iPad Air 2 John Lewis is price matching all tablet deals today so you get £30 off the iPad Air 2. now £449 at John Lewis
  • Apple iPad mini 4 Save £30 off the new iPad mini 4. now £369 at Currys
  • Android tablet: Grab the Lenovo Tab 2 A8 8-inch Android tablet for £79.99
  • Kindle Paperwhite: Save 27% on the best ebook reader in the world - now just £79.99 at Amazon

Save an incredible 72% on a design magazine subscription

Laptop and Macbook deals

Phones

Computing

Get the best Black Friday deals on our sister site techradar!

