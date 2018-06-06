3 tips for crafting stunning print promotional material

In an increasingly digital world, cleverly crafted print promotional material has the power to make a serious impact. Maybe you’re a freelancer looking to catch the eye of a creative director with some striking postcards. Perhaps you’re about to host an exhibition and want to advertise it with some flyers, or print some beautiful promotional material that visitors can take away with them.

Whatever you need printed, it pays to choose a service that caters to creatives, making it quick, easy and pain-free to print your designs exactly as you want them. That’s why freelance illustrator Pope Phoenix used digital print and design company moo.com when he needed to order a batch of flyers and postcards for a solo exhibition of his work. He specializes in bold vibrant illustrations – as you can see in the image above – and needed his exhibition promo material to make an impact.

As well as offering a wide range of affordable, premium paper stock and printing options, moo.com is also incredibly easy to use. Phoenix was able to order all his print promo in less than five minutes – and it arrived the next day.

Throw in the ability to print up to 50 different designs per pack for no extra cost, and the MOO promise (if you’re not totally happy, they’ll do everything they can to fix the problem – even if it’s a typo in your original designs) and it’s easy to see why Phoenix went with MOO.

So how easy is moo.com to use? See how Phoenix created a batch of stunning postcards and flyers in under five minutes in the short video below.

Pro tips for creating stunning print promo

As the video shows, it's unbelievably easy to quickly create eye-catching postcards and flyers using moo.com. Here are some of our favorite tips from illustrator Pope Phoenix…

01. Make a serious impression with the right stock

Choosing the right paper stock for your print promotional material is crucial for creating the right impression. If you’re printing a batch of postcards or flyers, moo.com has you covered with a wide choice of stunning paper options, ranging from premium to extra-fancy. This makes it insanely easy to show off your brand at its very best.

02. Stand out with an unusual size

You might have designed the most beautiful postcard or flyer in the world, but how can you make sure it stands out in a sea of competitor promotional print material? A cleverly chosen print finish can elevate a design – try moo.com’s dramatic Pearlescent finish if you want to make your flyers explode. But one of the most immediate ways to make a difference is to choose an eye-catching size.

MOO offers a whopping seven different postcard options. These range from a nifty new rack card (3.67 x 8.5 inches) option, all the way up to large (6 x 9 inches) – with square, half page, small, medium and standard choices in between. Printing a flyer instead? MOO’s got you covered with five brilliant size options.

03. Maximize your impact with Printfinity

Phoenix's best tip is to take advantage of moo.com’s exclusive Printfinty feature. For no extra cost, Printfinity lets you print up to 50 different images in each pack of postcards, flyers, business cards or stickers. That means you can get creative and tailor your print promo to different prospective clients or audiences; or you can showcase your best work or products with just one print run. Game-changing.

Try it yourself

Using moo.com is quick and easy – and will take your print promotional material to the next level. Watch the short video above for pro tips on how to create incredible postcards and flyers in less than five minutes, and then head over to moo.com to try out the tools for yourself.

