Brand new Computer Arts Illustration Annual 2014 on sale now!

Love illustration? Looking for inspiration, or an outstanding illustrator to collaborate with on your next big project? Maybe you just want to take home a copy of Tristan Eaton's stunning Audrey of Mulberry image…

Don't miss Computer Arts Collection's brand new Illustration Annual, a beautiful 130-page showcase of the world's best illustration talent.

Who's inside?

From Rotterdam to Rio, we bring you the most outstanding illustrative work of the past year. Yuko Shimizu, Hvass&Hannibal, Jean Jullien, Craig & Karl, Aad Goudappel, Malika Favre, Vallee Duhamel and Mcbess are just a few of the 150-plus talented illustrators - both established and up-and-coming - you'll find featured inside.

Spread from the Editorial section of the Illustration Annual

Buy it now in print

Buy it now in digital - UK / US

You'll also gain exclusive access into the minds of some of the global creative industry's leading lights - including Jessica Walsh, Noma Bar, Justin Maller and Gary Taxali, who were among a 30-strong panel of experts that worked with the Computer Arts team to curate the 2014 Illustration Annual.

Spread from the Fashion section of the Illustration Annual

As with our Graphic Design and Branding annuals, we asked each panellist to nominate five standout projects that caught their eye over the past 12 months. Their insightful comments make for interesting reading and can be found throughout the publication.

Tristan Eaton, Audrey of Mulberry

You won't have missed the incredible cover art introducing the Illustration Annual. Audrey of Mulberry was crafted by Los Angeles-based master of public art Tristan Eaton, and if you're familiar with New York's Little Italy district, you'll likely have seen it on the corner of Broome & Mulberry in all its full-sized glory. The mural provides a tantalising taster of the calibre of work you'll find inside…

Meanwhile, British finishing house Celloglas once again went all out with the Illustration Annual cover, embossing it with a stunning magenta fluted foil and soft-touch varnish. Huge thanks to the team there for their continued special-finish briliance across our annuals.

Exclusive interview

Inside, graphic artist Nikki Farquharson also lent her considerable talents to the Illustration Annual, handcrafting 10 elaborate typographic images that you'll find at the start of each new section: Advertising, Corporate, Fashion, Environmental, Books, Editorial, In Motion, Self-Initiated, Exhibitions, Packaging and Products.

We went behind the scenes with Farquharson in an exclusive interview inside the publication - don't miss it.

Nikki Farquharson, In Motion

Buy your copy

The Computer Arts Collection: Illustration Annual 2014 is the third in a three-part series of annuals - and it's selling fast. To get your copy, you can buy the print version in WH Smith or online here, or pick up the digital version via Apple Newsstand (UK edition or US edition).

Spread from the Packaging section of the Illustration Annual

Spread from the In Motion section of the Illustration Annual

Spread from the Corporate section of the Illustration Annual

Another spread from the Editorial section of the Illustration Annual