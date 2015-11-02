Slick interactive infographic shows UK's top 30 design studios

Click on the image to head over to the interactive infographic

Designer Caroline Beavon has brought to life the findings of Computer Arts' exclusive UK Studio Rankings 2015 survey through a slick interactive infographic.

Earlier this year, Computer Arts polled almost 70 top designers, creative directors and studio founders across the UK to discover which industry peers they most revere, respect and in some cases envy, to produce the second annual UK Studio Rankings.

The results are detailed in Computer Arts issue 246 – on sale now – alongside a wealth of insight and advice from each of the top 30 studios, plus a host of statistics that will be helpful whether you're a freelancer for hire, designer looking for a salaried job or student seeking an internship.

In the meantime, you can see some of the key findings of the survey in Beavon's infographic. Simply roll over the studio name to reveal the relevant statistics.

For the full report on the 2015 Studio Rankings – and much, much more – get your copy of Computer Arts issue 246. The print version sports a special heat-reactive cover, which is not to be missed!

