Heat-reactive mag cover reveals UK top 30 design agencies

Computer Arts 246 ranks the UK's best studios - get it now!

The latest copy of Computer Arts, issue 246, is on sale now – and we think you'll agree that it's been worth the slight wait, especially as the cover's been splashed with heat-sensitive ink by our print finishing friends at Celloglas.

To reveal the names hidden on the cover you're going to need to bring the heat. You can do that by giving it a vigorous rub, blasting it with a hairdryer, or giving the mag it's own hot water bottle. We wouldn't recommend throwing it in a volcano, it makes it hard to turn the pages.

You can check out how this reactive cover was made in the video below, then it's on to the sizzling articles themselves. The headline feature is a 20-page ranking of the UK's top design studios, how do your favourites fare?

Discover how top design studios compare

As well as looking at the hottest studios of 2015, we present the video highlights of our favourite agencies in last year's Top 30.

You'll see why these designers are held in such high esteem by the creative industry and see their sought-after creative thinking at work.

Everything you need to know to keep your sanity as a freelancer

Also in issue 246 you'll find invaluable advice on how to stay sane as a freelancer. From time management to maximising your productivity, our advice from top freelancers have got you covered.

Inside Computer Arts 246

