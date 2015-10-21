Heat-reactive mag cover reveals UK top 30 design agencies

The latest copy of Computer Arts, issue 246, is on sale now – and we think you'll agree that it's been worth the slight wait, especially as the cover's been splashed with heat-sensitive ink by our print finishing friends at Celloglas.
To reveal the names hidden on the cover you're going to need to bring the heat. You can do that by giving it a vigorous rub, blasting it with a hairdryer, or giving the mag it's own hot water bottle. We wouldn't recommend throwing it in a volcano, it makes it hard to turn the pages.
You can check out how this reactive cover was made in the video below, then it's on to the sizzling articles themselves. The headline feature is a 20-page ranking of the UK's top design studios, how do your favourites fare?
Buy Computer Arts issue 246 now!
As well as looking at the hottest studios of 2015, we present the video highlights of our favourite agencies in last year's Top 30.
You'll see why these designers are held in such high esteem by the creative industry and see their sought-after creative thinking at work.
Also in issue 246 you'll find invaluable advice on how to stay sane as a freelancer. From time management to maximising your productivity, our advice from top freelancers have got you covered.
Inside Computer Arts 246
- Why you don't have to be London based to be world-class
- Our highlights from the Reasons to be Creative Festival
- Made Thought Creative Director Ben Parker reveals the optimum size for a studio
- Designer Louise Sloper explains why talented peers can help drive your own creativity
- Go behind the scenes and learn how Filmin's new identity was created
- This month's very best new graphic design, animation and motion work from around the world and more
Save up to 54% on CA today
You can make huge savings on Computer Arts by signing up for a subscription to the magazine. Choose between the tactile print version, award-winning digital edition, or go for both with CA's special discounted bundle option.
Simply toggle between the options to see the massive savings you can make.