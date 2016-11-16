Hone your design portfolio to perfection with these 10 tips

With the design industry now more than competitive that ever, it's vital that your design portfolio stands out from the crowd, highlights your best work and paints you in a positive light. The first port of call for anyone thinking of hiring or commissioning you, your portfolio speaks volumes about the kind of designer you are, so it's imperative to make the right impression.

And we're here to help you do just that. So whether you're a seasoned creative director or junior designer just starting out, our handy infographic details the 10 golden rules that will set you in good stead when putting your portfolio together. You can read the full version of our killer portfolio tips right here.

Click infographic to enlarge

Words: Luke O'Neill

Illustration: Simon Middleweek