Make your sketches social with Colorized

Great for anyone who likes doodling, and the social element just adds to the fun.

The app lets you upload or take photos then turn them into sketches

Colorized has just been released in version 2.0 guise, which has added loads of brand-new functionality to its palette.

For those unacquainted with Colorized, it's a social sketching app that lets you upload or take photos then turn them into sketches, which can then be drawn on, coloured in, remixed, and share.

The app's main function is to take new or existing photos and turn them into 'toon color' or black and white. From there, pencil, spray can, or eraser tools help create a unique masterpiece. Once completed, these creations are easily shareable via Twitter or Facebook.

Version 2.0 is optimised for the iPhone 5's taller screen

New features in Version 2 include a new sketching interface; the ability to search for users and hashtags; ranked lists of popular hashtags and prolific users; full support for iOS6 Twitter functionality; speedier thumbnail loading; and a revised creation flow - start with the camera, or press “Free Draw” to go directly to your canvas. The new version is also optimised for the iPhone 5's taller screen.

Developed by Happiness Engines, the app is available in the App Store now for the iPhone/iPod touch.

Key info