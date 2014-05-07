Logo design is written in two languages at once

Dubai's logo combines English and Arabic

Much beloved by international holidaymakers, the Arab emirate of Dubai has just rebranded. And here's its new logo design.

In an attempt to appeal to both Middle Eastern and Western travellers - both of whom spend billions each year in its hotels, restaurants and shopping malls - the design incorporates both the English and Arabic words for Dubai.

Single voice

Created by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the new branding was launched by Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammad during a visit to the Arabian Travel Market, an event this week bringing together 2,700 exhibitors from 83 countries.

The logo will be used in marketing and promoting the emirate around the world, to emphasise that Dubai speaks with one voice, the Prime Minister said.

What do you think of Dubai's logo? Let us know in the comments!