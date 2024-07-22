Nathan's Famous rebrand shows a quirky mascot can still beef up a brand

The legendary hot dog now has a voice.

Nathan's Famous rebranding
(Image credit: Nathan's Famous)

Mascots are most often associated with kids' brands and sports (maybe not at the same time in the case of the X-rated 2024 Paris Olympics mascots). But the recent Nathan's Famous rebrand shows brand mascots are as relevant as ever.

The refreshed identity for the Smithfield Foods' restaurant chain, known for its hot dog-eating competition, brings Frankie the Hot Dog to life as a ballsy New Yorker with new illustrations and animations.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

