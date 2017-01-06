Can you identify these superhero logos?

With the weekend upon us, it's time for a little Friday fun. As many superheroes' identities must remain secret, the majority of masked defenders are known not by their face but a well designed logo.

Here, you'll find 10 logo designs, some of which are partially obscured, others you can see in their full glory, all you have to do is identify which superhero they belong to. Easy, right? Let us know how you get on in the comments.

How did you get on?

100% - Superhero expert. These guys have got nothing on your super mind powers.

- Superhero expert. These guys have got nothing on your super mind powers. 76-99% - Very impressive. You've certainly come across your fair share of caped crusaders.

- Very impressive. You've certainly come across your fair share of caped crusaders. 51-75% - Pretty good. But your eye for spotting a superhero still needs a bit of work.

- Pretty good. But your eye for spotting a superhero still needs a bit of work. 26-50% - Not bad. But not great either. Have another go.

- Not bad. But not great either. Have another go. 0-25% - Oh dear! Time to bury your head in some comic books, maybe?

