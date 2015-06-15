Topics

Master calligrapher creates amazing hand-drawn logos

By Graphic design  

Watch Seb Lester work his magic as he draws famous logos by hand.

British graphic designer, illustrator and calligrapher Seb Lester has compiled 10 of his favourite hand-drawn logos from his Instagram page into a short time-lapse video.

In just a few sweeps of his calligraphy pen, the East Sussez-based artist recreates the household logos – ranging from The New York Times to Honda to Led Zeppelin's iconic marque – using just ink and paper.

Be amazed as you watch Lester craft each character with apparent ease…. You can see more of Lester's work and purchase a typeface or print from his website shop.

Liked this? Try these...

  • 10 hand-drawn logos that put typography at the forefront
  • 36 great free handwriting fonts
  • The ultimate guide to logo design
See more Graphic design articles

Related articles