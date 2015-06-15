Master calligrapher creates amazing hand-drawn logos

British graphic designer, illustrator and calligrapher Seb Lester has compiled 10 of his favourite hand-drawn logos from his Instagram page into a short time-lapse video.

In just a few sweeps of his calligraphy pen, the East Sussez-based artist recreates the household logos – ranging from The New York Times to Honda to Led Zeppelin's iconic marque – using just ink and paper.

Be amazed as you watch Lester craft each character with apparent ease…. You can see more of Lester's work and purchase a typeface or print from his website shop.

