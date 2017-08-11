QUIZ: Guess the logo – can you identify these brands?

You may be the world's best creative director or graphic designer, but just how good is your branding knowledge? To test your skills, we've taken 10 logo designs and challenge you to guess which brand they belong to. Easy, right? Maybe not.
To make things a little more difficult we've obscured part of each design. So let's see just how well you know your logo designs.
How did you get on? Tell us your scores in the comments.
- 100% – Logo genius. Check. You. Out. Now go tell all your friends!
- 76-99% – Brand brainiac. You certainly know your brands. Top work!
- 51-75% – Getting there. But we know you can do better – give it another go.
- 26-50% – Not bad. But not great either. Have another try.
- 0-25% – Not interested in logos? Give our colour quiz or 7 day design quiz a go instead!