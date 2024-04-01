Logo vs icon vs symbol: all the logo terms you need to know

Within the worlds of branding, typography and visual identity, the terminology surrounding logos can be a bit overwhelming. You've likely heard terms like logo, icon, symbol, wordmark and emblem thrown around, often interchangeably. However, each of these terms carries a distinct meaning, and understanding the nuances can be crucial for effective communication and decision-making when it comes to a brand's visual assets.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll go back to basics, and explain all the terms you need to understand. That way, you'll be able to talk about logos with confidence in front of colleagues and clients alike.

01. Logo

The classic London Underground logo (Image credit: London Underground)

In a nutshell: Graphic that identifies a brand

Let's start with the fundamentals. What actually is a logo anyway? We'll define it as a single, simple design that represents and identifies a brand.

Essentially, a logo is the cornerstone of a brand's visual identity, serving as a recognisable representation across all marketing and branding efforts.

Note that 'logo' is an all-encompassing term which can take many forms, including wordmarks, symbols, icons, or a combination of these elements. For some choice examples, check out our guide to the best logos of all time.

02. Symbol logo / brandmark

The Shell logo, an example of a symbol logo (Image credit: Shell)

In a nutshell: Text-free logo

A symbol logo or brandmark is a logo that's purely graphic. In other words, it's a visual metaphor that conveys meaning without relying on words.

Brandmarks can be abstract or representational and are often used in conjunction with wordmarks or lettermarks (see below) to create a cohesive logo design. Well-known examples include the Snapchat ghost, the Instagram camera icon, the Target bullseye and the Nike swoosh. For more details, see our article famous textless logos and why they work.

Remember, though, that not all symbols are symbol logos. For example, the representations of different genders you might see on a bathroom door are symbols, but they're not symbol logos because they represent an idea rather than a brand.

03. Icon

The universal recycling symbol is an icon, not a logo. (Image credit: Gary Anderson/Public domain)

In a nutshell: Not a logo

In graphic design, an icon is a simple image that represents something else. Icons are often used in digital applications, such as app icons, website favicons, or social media profile pictures, as well as in physical spaces. Icons can be abstract or literal representations of a brand's product, service, or concept. They're typically flat, minimalistic, and highly stylised.

Well-known examples of icons include the recycling symbol, the power button and the play button. Emojis are also icons: in fact, they used to be called emoticons. If you need to make an icon yourself, see our article on killer icon design tips.

It's worth noting that sometimes, a symbol logo can be used as an icon. For example, the Apple symbol logo is often used as an icon within the iPhone interface. So in other words, an icon can be a logo, but that doesn't mean all icons are logos.

Unfortunately though, the language police can't get everywhere, and so you'll sometimes read or hear people talking about "icon logos", when referring to symbol logos being used as icons, such as the Apple example we just gave. However, this is not a commonly accepted term, so mind you don't use it yourself.

04. Wordmark / logotype

The Coca-cola logo, an example of a wordmark (Image credit: The Coca-Cola Company)

In a nutshell: Text logo

A wordmark or logotype is a logo made entirely of text, typically the brand or company's name. The focus is on the typography, using font style, colour and spacing to create a distinct and memorable brand identity. This type of logo is commonly used by companies that prioritise the brand name as the primary visual identifier.

Well-known examples include Google's multicoloured wordmark, Netflix's curved workmark, Coca-Cola's script wordmark, Disney's signature style wordmark and Sony's capitalised wordmark. You'll find some of the finest in our roundup of the best typographic logos.

05. Lettermark / monogram

The New York Yankees logo, an example of a lettermark (Image credit: New York Yankees)

In a nutshell: Logo made with 1-2 letters

A lettermark or monogram is a logo design that consists solely of a few letters; typically the brand's initials. These highly simplified logos are useful in situations where space is limited or when the brand is very well-established and recognisable by its initials alone.

Well-known examples of lettermarks include the two linked C's of Chanel, the combined L and V of Louis Vitton, and the N/Y combination of the New York Yankees. For more, see our roundup of the best monogram logos.

At what point a lettermark becomes a wordmark is quite fuzzy. Some designers refer to logos with three or even four initials, such as the HBO or NASA logos, as a lettermark, while others keep the definition to two. We count ourselves among the latter, though as far as we can see there's no universally agreed rule here.

06. Brandmark

The Adidas trefoil logo, an example of a brandmark (Image credit: Adidas)

In a nutshell: Logo combining graphic + wordmark

A brandmark is a combination of a symbol and a wordmark, forming a comprehensive logo design. This term is often used interchangeably with 'logo' as it combines both the graphical and textual elements that represent a brand.

Well known examples include the full versions of the Adidas logo (trefoil + wordmark), Dove logo (dove symbol + wordmark), the Apple logo (half-eaten Apple + wordmark) and Amazon logo (wordmark + smiling arrow).

07. Combination logo / combination mark

The Walt Disney Pictures logo, an example of a combination logo (Image credit: Disney)

In a nutshell: Complex logo

A combination logo or mark is a logo design that incorporates multiple elements, such as a symbol, wordmark and tagline. This type of logo is often used when a brand wants to convey a more complex message or identity, combining both visual and textual elements in a unified manner.

The difference between a combination mark and a brandmark is quite subtle, then, and basically comes down to the level of complexity. Examples of combination marks include the full versions of the KFC logo (wordmark + Colonel Sander's illustration), Domino's Pizza logo (wordmark + multi-sectioned domino graphic) and the Walt Disney Pictures logo (wordmark, Cinderella's Castle graphic and bold, curved line).

08. Logo lockup

The NBC wordmark and graphic must be used in this exact combination, aka logo lockup (Image credit: NBC)

In a nutshell: Specific arrangement of logo elements

A logo lockup refers to the specific arrangement and spatial relationship between the various elements of a logo, such as the symbol, wordmark and tagline. It ensures consistent and proper usage of the logo across different applications and media, and is typically used in defining brandmarks or combination logos.

09. Emblem logo

(Image credit: Bacardi)

In a nutshell: Logo with border

An emblem logo is a logo that encloses elements within a specific shape or border, such as a circle, shield, or crest. This type of logo is often associated with traditional or heritage brands, lending a sense of authenticity and longevity.

Examples include the Harley-Davidson emblem logo, which features the motorcycle brand's name within a shield, with wings spread out above it; the Warner Bros emblem logo, which features the WB initials superimposed on a shield; the Bacardi rum emblem logo, which features a bat device within a shield; and the Manchester United FC logo, featuring a devil holding a pitchfork within a shield.

10. Mascot logo

The Wendy's logo, an example of a mascot logo (Image credit: Wendy's)

In a nutshell: A brand personified

A mascot logo is a character or personified representation of a brand's identity or values. Mascot logos are commonly used by sports teams, educational institutions, or companies targeting children or families. They can be highly recognisable and memorable, helping to create a strong emotional connection with the brand.

Examples of mascot logos include the Pringles logo, which features the head of a moustachioed man; the Wendy's logo, which features the eponymous young girl with pigtails; the Quaker Oats logo, which features a smiling Quaker figure; and the Monopoly logo, which features a rich man in a top hat.

For more on logos, see our history of logos post or our best free logo maker guide to experiment making your own symbol.