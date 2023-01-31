Turns out the Power symbol has an awesome secret meaning

By Daniel Piper
published

So you're telling me it isn't a finger on a button?

Power symbol
(Image credit: Future)

It's one of the most ubiquitous symbols around, and one you likely look at every day. But it turns out the power on/off symbol is more than just, er, a plain old circle and line. 

Comedian Bec Hill recently took to Twitter to share her recent discovery that the symbol actually represents the binary code for on and off: a 1 and a 0. And judging by the response, plenty of users thought it depicted a number of different things. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.) 

See more

As you might expect, the tweet has been met with a series of "I was today years old..." responses – along with descriptions of what Twitter users thought the symbol represented. "Here's me thinking it was 'finger on the button," one user comments, while another adds, "I have always known that this symbol means: "Dunking biscuits is permitted."

Bluetooth logo

The Bluetooth logo also has a secret meaning (Image credit: iPhone Hacks)

Indeed, the power button can now join the likes of the Bluetooth logo in the everyday-tech-symbols-that-actually-have-quite-interesting-meanings hall of fame. If you're inspired to create a design of your own, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles