Why the Pink Floyd logo drama is ridiculous

Pink Floyd recently released a new version of its iconic logo to celebrate its 50 year anniversary. Though some of the elements had been redesigned, irate folk on social media got cross about one 'change' in particular – and it was a part of the logo that had always been there.

Yup, when Pink Floyd tweeted its new, temporary logo (which, frankly, could be on our best logos list), many voices chimed in complaining about the "addition" of the rainbow, claiming the band had become too 'woke'. Seriously. Though the rainbow has been used as a symbol for support for the LGBTQI+ community for decades now, Pink Floyd first used it as part of its Dark Side of the Moon cover art for a different reason – and it has been an iconic part of its branding ever since.

The Dark Side of the Moon emblem (left), the new logo (right) (Image credit: Pink Floyd)

The rainbow was created in 1973 to symbolise the band's dazzling live light shows, and originally came in the form of a wave of light, with six colours reflecting the prism, rather than the seven colour rainbow. Originally, the wave came streaming out from the prism for The Dark Side of the Moon emblem (above). It later migrated to underneath the band's name for the logo that has existed since 2011 (below).

The Pink Floyd logo from 2011 to the present (Image credit: Pink Floyd)

As you can see above, the new logo has compressed the rainbow into the centre of the '0', a change that's making some disgruntled fans feel as if it had never been there before.

"Lose the rainbow, you're making yourself look stupid!", one commenter advised "Are you going woke with rainbows"? another asked, continuing "is there a straight flag, I want equal representation, don't get me wrong. We should all be true to who we are".

Pink Floyd updated their profile picture to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dark Side of the Moon, and the replies are… something. pic.twitter.com/e4zNZ2KGOSJanuary 20, 2023 See more

Other Twitter dwellers have been remarkably quick to take down the confused fans, with some witty memes 'cancelling' other brands that use rainbows in their advertising, and even referencing Isaac Newton. We've popped a couple of our favourites below.

Ever look to the sky and see a Rainbow. They have been around forever.. ps they will be going after Lucky Charms next LoL pic.twitter.com/eztOkoFN2WJanuary 21, 2023 See more

So the MAGA crowd is pissed with Pink Floyd because of the rainbow. Have they started boycotting Lucky Charms yet? pic.twitter.com/1QjalmYNa6January 21, 2023 See more

😂January 21, 2023 See more

All this confusion shows the multitude of impacts a single symbol can have. If a consumer believes a symbol has a certain meaning, they're likely to ascribe it to what they see in front of them, no matter the context – an important takeaway when considering branding and design.

Got a new project to work on? Find out what monotype's top trends of the year are set to be.

Read more: