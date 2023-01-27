Why the Pink Floyd logo drama is ridiculous

By Georgia Coggan
published

The rainbow has brought out the Dark Side of Twitter.

Pink Floyd logo
(Image credit: Pink Floyd)

Pink Floyd recently released a new version of its iconic logo to celebrate its 50 year anniversary. Though some of the elements had been redesigned, irate folk on social media got cross about one 'change' in particular – and it was a part of the logo that had always been there.

Yup, when Pink Floyd tweeted its new, temporary logo (which, frankly, could be on our best logos list), many voices chimed in complaining about the "addition" of the rainbow, claiming the band had become too 'woke'. Seriously. Though the rainbow has been used as a symbol for support for the LGBTQI+ community for decades now, Pink Floyd first used it as part of its Dark Side of the Moon cover art for a different reason – and it has been an iconic part of its branding ever since.

Pink Floyd logos

The Dark Side of the Moon emblem (left), the new logo (right) (Image credit: Pink Floyd)

The rainbow was created in 1973 to symbolise the band's dazzling live light shows, and originally came in the form of a wave of light, with six colours reflecting the prism, rather than the seven colour rainbow. Originally, the wave came streaming out from the prism for The Dark Side of the Moon emblem (above). It later migrated to underneath the band's name for the logo that has existed since 2011 (below).

Pink Floyd logo

The Pink Floyd logo from 2011 to the present (Image credit: Pink Floyd)

As you can see above, the new logo has compressed the rainbow into the centre of the '0', a change that's making some disgruntled fans feel as if it had never been there before.

"Lose the rainbow, you're making yourself look stupid!", one commenter advised "Are you going woke with rainbows"? another asked, continuing "is there a straight flag, I want equal representation, don't get me wrong. We should all be true to who we are".

Other Twitter dwellers have been remarkably quick to take down the confused fans, with some witty memes 'cancelling' other brands that use rainbows in their advertising, and even referencing Isaac Newton. We've popped a couple of our favourites below.

All this confusion shows the multitude of impacts a single symbol can have. If a consumer believes a symbol has a certain meaning, they're likely to ascribe it to what they see in front of them, no matter the context – an important takeaway when considering branding and design. 

