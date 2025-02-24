From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos

You can create your own with Paper’s latest tool.

NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
(Image credit: NASA/Apple/Nike)

Inspired by Apple's latest event invites, design company Paper has created a slick new tool that turns logos into hypnotic liquid metal masterpieces. The web-based app is an addictive visual playground, turning some of the most iconic logos into futuristic warping art pieces.

The tool also works on original images, so if you've got a sleek logo that needs a little pizazz, consider this the perfect tool (or check out our guide to the best free logo makers to bring your design to life). While I wasn't overly convinced by the new iPhone 16e, I'm glad its announcement invite inspired some stylish design innovation.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

