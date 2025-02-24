Inspired by Apple's latest event invites, design company Paper has created a slick new tool that turns logos into hypnotic liquid metal masterpieces. The web-based app is an addictive visual playground, turning some of the most iconic logos into futuristic warping art pieces.

The tool also works on original images, so if you've got a sleek logo that needs a little pizazz, consider this the perfect tool (or check out our guide to the best free logo makers to bring your design to life). While I wasn't overly convinced by the new iPhone 16e, I'm glad its announcement invite inspired some stylish design innovation.

I'm making a bunch of fun things for @paper these days - sharing soonBut for now, here’s a little toy we made to give your logo that Apple-style look!live: https://t.co/tqhV4aor7Srepo: https://t.co/D82iEDJk8d#AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/CsWd8kZxaUFebruary 19, 2025

Announcing the tool on X, Paper's founder Stephen Haney shared a video demonstrating the tool's immersive capabilities. While one follower commented "Ha. Every designer's portfolio will be bursting with these over the next few days," Stephen seemed happy to share the creativity, responding "If people make cool stuff that's mission accomplished."

The tool itself was developed by creative front-end designer Ksenia Kondrashova who demonstrated its customisation abilities such as refraction, speed, pattern speed and more. For designers who want more creative control, Paper has made the tool open source on GitHub so creatives can develop and evolve the animated chrome effect.

Good morning!!We thought the Apple liquid metal invite was so cool. How fun would it be if everyone could see their logo in liquid?So we made an app to let you make your logo in liquid. Just drag in your logo and see. Link inside the thread.We think you're gonna love it! pic.twitter.com/PkyAEZIkanFebruary 19, 2025

For more logo inspiration, check out these amazing examples of motion in logo design. If you're looking for more design trends, take a look at why so many brands ditching their logo in favour of iconic typography.