Super-intense promo for fashion brand Kenzo

Whether you're into fashion or not, this striking new promo-video from Big Active for Kenzo is a riveting feat in colour, motion graphics and moving image. We couldn't take our eyes off it from beginning to end! Full of life, intensity and originality, Big Active prove their award-winning status once again.

Kenzo Takada is a Japanese fashion designer, who founded the Kenzo fashion line back in 1970 but has since retired; leaving his capable assistants in charge of his legacy. To celebrate the launch of their S/S13 Women's Resort collection, they turned to Big Active for this stunning promo.

The D&AD award-winning creative consultancy specialise in art direction, graphic design and the representation of leading image makers. Mat Maitland took the reigns for the video, which comes as no surprise if his previous work is anything to go by.

