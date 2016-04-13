Artists and cast redesign Star Wars' BB-8 droid

Force for Change raises money for children all over the world

Since its release in 1977 the Star Wars films have inspired generations of artists thanks to their unique and experimental design creations. To turn this creative energy into a force for good, the Star Wars charity Force For Change has got film stars and artists to redesign the loveable BB-8 droid.

The new BB-8s will be auctioned online

Classic Star Wars cast members such as Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Warwick Davies are lending their artistic talents to the project, along with the leads from The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

All of the proceeds will be dontated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity

Created in partnership between Lucasfilm and the British government's GREAT Britain campaign, this project will raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity by auctioning off the suitably named BB-GR8s.

Stars from the films have contributed their own unique designs

The redesigned droids themselves will be on display for a public exhibition at 46 Mortimer Street Gallery from Tuesday 19 to Thursday 21 April, as well as being auctioned during that time.