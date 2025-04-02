The Spider-Man: Brand New Day logo proves that nostalgia bait works
Fans love the comic-inspired design.
A new logo has dropped for Marvel's upcoming release Spider-Man: Brand New Day and fans are loving the new look. As the fourth instalment of the beloved Tom Holland era Spiderman series, it was no easy task to impress eager fans, but with slick design and a nostalgic spirit, Brand New Day has exceeded expectations so far (don't mess this up, Marvel).
While there are countless legendary comic logos to come out of Marvel, Spiderman has continued to be a fan favourite so when a new design drops, naturally it's going to get grilled by fans. While the new design is a dramatic departure for the series, fans have praised the new logo for its bold new look, bringing the promise of an exciting new era for the franchise.
The official logos of the MCU SPIDER-MAN saga: pic.twitter.com/5S9O5EP8QIApril 1, 2025
Featuring bold typography in a classic red and blue palette, the new logo has a traditional feel while hinting at a fresh new era. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the new Spider-Man wordmark design mimics the original comic logo, bringing a healthy dose of nostalgia to OG fans. In an aesthetic shift, the film's subtitle forgoes the 'home' series' rustic text, opting for a more authoritative gold font with a futuristic appeal.
"the fact that they changed the font alone is so promising to their claims of it being a fresh start," one fan commented, while another added "My inner child is awake and he's so happy," another fan wrote in acknowledgement of the throwback design. "Goddamn, I am already obsessed with this Spider-Man Logo choice. Love how energetic and bold it is," another praised.
Goddamn I am already obsessed with this Spider-Man Logo choice. Love how energetic and bold it is. Please for the love of God @Marvel do NOT, I repeat DO NOT change it, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE! YOU HAVE THE GOLDEN TICKET, don’t let go of it. pic.twitter.com/Us8LYbKP5vApril 1, 2025
Brand New Day is set to release in 2026, but if you need something to tide you over in the meantime check out Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's first-look images (with exclusive commentary from the film's VFX supervisor). For more film news take a look at these behind the scenes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
