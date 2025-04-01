The first images for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are out and it looks as breathtaking and original as the previous two movies – it's why we were in love with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse design. (If you're inspired as we are, read our guide to the best animation software and start creating.)

The team behind the past animated movies and Beyond the Spider-Verse, producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson said at CinemaCon, as reported in Variety: "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right." Lord added: “It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy.”

Needing more Beyond the Spider-Verse insights we discovered the visual effect supervisor Michael Lasker on Twitter, who wrote: "I am SO EXCITED to be Visual Effects Supervising Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and working with the best team in the business!!!"

Below Michael Lasker shares insights into each of the new first-look images for Beyond the Spider-Verse:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

"This shot was animated by Changsik Lee, lit by Kaitlyn Fox and composited by Craig Feifarek and Kaitlyn Fox!"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

"This killer shot was animated by Edward Han, lit by Kaitlyn Fox and composited by Pepe Orozco!!!"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

"This shot is CRAZYYY lit and composited by Bret St.Clair and Kelly Han!"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

"Love this shot, animated by Sophia Lee, lit by Kaitlyn Fox and composited by Rowan Young!"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

"This shot of Miles was animated by Martin Campos Amoros and Charlie Gordon-Ratzlaff, lit by Kaitlyn Fox and composited by Pepe Orozco and Rowan Young!"

In the footage revealed at CinemaCon the animated movie is clearly pushing the same brash, mix-and-match and highly energetic animation style that made the original films huge hits and made every other animation studio rethink. Without the Spider-Verse movies we'd likely not have had the simuilarly stylised Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and perhaps even the sweetly surreal Oscar-winning Flow.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release 4 June, 2027.