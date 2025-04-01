"This shot is CRAZY lit" – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse VFX boss gives us an insider's hot take on the first-look images

What those who are making Miles Morales' new movie think.

The first images for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are out and it looks as breathtaking and original as the previous two movies – it's why we were in love with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse design. (If you're inspired as we are, read our guide to the best animation software and start creating.)

The team behind the past animated movies and Beyond the Spider-Verse, producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson said at CinemaCon, as reported in Variety: "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right." Lord added: “It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy.”

