The Wolverine - first look!

The Wolverine hits cinemas in 2013. Staying true to the celebrated comic book arc, The Wolverine finds Logan in Japan. Here's the exclusive first image!

Twentieth Century Fox today announces the release of The Wolverine, and has given us a teaser pic to whet your appetite.

Staying true to the celebrated comic book arc, The Wolverine finds Logan in Japan, where - if the plot stays true to the comic - he becomes a master of virtually every form of martial art. Fox says the film will see, "samurai steel clash with adamantium claw as Logan confronts a mysterious figure from his past, in an epic battle that will leave him forever changed".

We're already wondering what effects we can expect, given the track record of the X-Men movies, but for now you'll have to make do with this teaser pic.

Wolverine AND samurai - we can't wait! (Click to enlarge)

