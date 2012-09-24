The Wolverine - first look!

Twentieth Century Fox today announces the release of The Wolverine, and has given us a teaser pic to whet your appetite.

Staying true to the celebrated comic book arc, The Wolverine finds Logan in Japan, where - if the plot stays true to the comic - he becomes a master of virtually every form of martial art. Fox says the film will see, "samurai steel clash with adamantium claw as Logan confronts a mysterious figure from his past, in an epic battle that will leave him forever changed".

We're already wondering what effects we can expect, given the track record of the X-Men movies, but for now you'll have to make do with this teaser pic.

Wolverine AND samurai - we can't wait! (Click to enlarge)

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWolverine

Official Twitter: http://twitter.com/WolverineMovie