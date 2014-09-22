10 reasons to attend Generate London 2014

Generate London is the conference for web designers presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq. Have you got your ticket yet? Here are 10 excellent reasons to show up...

01. Enjoy an outstanding speaker line-up

Some of the faces you'll see at Generate

As always, we've put together some of the most interesting people in the industry who are known for delivering inspiring, energising talks. Besides our keynote speakers, Jeremy Keith and Dan Cederholm, we've got Meagan Fisher, Denise Jacobs, Jake Archibald, Chris Murphy, Elliot Jay Stocks, Gavin Strange, Anna Debenham, Remy Sharp, Johanna Kollmann, Zoe Mickley Gillenwater, Alastair Campbell and one mystery speaker.

02. Pick 'n' mix

We’ve arranged the talks into two tracks this year so that you can pick talks most relevant to your job, tailoring the day to match your interests.

03. Discover tomorrow's trends today

Our speakers are all experts in their respective fields. Many are carrying out the experiments, and making the discoveries that will shape tomorrow's biggest sites. Come along and learn the principles you need to stay ahead of the curve.

04. Meet speakers for design one-to-ones

An attendee at Generate 2013 chats with Oliver Reichenstein

A number of our speakers will make themselves available for five-minute one-to-one sessions with attendees. This is a chance to talk to a super-smart industry leader about anything you like! You can get feedback on a particular piece of work, get advice on a problem or just have chat. So far, Jeremy Keith, Remy Sharp, Zoe Gillenwater and Gavin Strange have signed up to participate.

05. Chat to our speakers in the pub

The Last Bar

If you'd prefer to chat to our speakers in a more relaxed setting, you can take advantage of our special pre-event which will be held the evening before the conference at The Last Bar. We will also be handing out conference passes, so you can avoid the rush by registering early.

06. Get an inspiration boost

If your mojo is depleted it can be easy to let your work become mundane. Attending events like Generate puts you in a room with energised, vibrant people who will remind you why the web is amazing and give you new perspectives from which to view your contribution. Tedious chores and tough problems can become manageable or even enjoyable when approached from a different angle.

07. Take advantage of a superb networking opportunity

We’re sure you'll be blown away by the talks, but one of the best things about conferences is meeting fellow attendees. This is a chance to make contact with lots of fellow web folk in a fun environment - who knows what opportunities could come out of these meetings.

08. Make a trip of it

Generate takes place on a Friday, so it's convenient to combine it with a weekend in London. There's loads going on, here are some of our best picks:

The London Art Book Fair. A huge, free fair where you can browse beautiful art books, rare publications and limited edition artwork, and enjoy talks and workshops on book-making.

Disobedient objects. This exhibition at the V&A showcases objects that have been used as part of civil disobedience movements, including "protest robots" and a giant, inflatable cube that was rolled at some riot police.

Urban Food Fest. 15 food trucks and stalls serve gourmet global street food at this Saturday night market in Shoreditch.

London Oktoberfest. Experience some Bavarian decadence at the London outpost of the famous German beer festival.

09. Meet your Dribbble friends

Meet fellow Dribbblers in person

Get to know your online pals over some free drinks and snacks at the Dribbble Meetup taking place alongside the pre-event. The meetup will be attended by Dribbble founder and keynote speaker Dan Cederholm, who will be happy to meet and greet attendees. Dribbblers can get a discounted conference ticket price by using the code Dribbble20 when registering here.

10. Party the night away

Lego tables at Foundation Bar

When the day is done you can get to know your new friends over a few drinks at the after party. We've booked a comfortable room at nearby Foundation Bar.

