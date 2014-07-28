Can you resist these web design essentials?

Got a bit of money burning a hole in your pocket? After a hard day beating your head against parallax scrolling and jQuery plugins , it's nice to treat yourself to that'll help you be a better web designer. So once more we've rounded up six things that we think you'll love, but which will also be useful instead of just being pointless designer tat. Enjoy!

Lara Callender Swanson's Designing for Performance teaches building HTML and CSS sites that load with maximum efficiency.

The Opera Coast browser is new to the iPhone; updated for the iPad. Expect a revamped UI designed for single-hand use.

Mobile HTML5 by Estelle Weyl is an essential read – knowledgeable, approachable and packed with relevant code.

The third version of Sketch has shipped: it's beautiful, efficient and powerful.

Sarah Horton and Whitney Quesenbery provide an indispensable guide to accessible UX design.

Google Camera has been upgraded. Pro snappers may shudder: features include adding depth of field lens blur to images.