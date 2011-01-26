Google gives employees 10% pay rise

As if seeing off another rival didn't bring enough cheer to Google, the search giant has offered each and every one of its employees a whopping 10% pay rise, starting in January 2011.

In a leaked memo from CEO Eric Schmidt, Google workers were also informed of a company-wide tax-free 'holiday cash bonus' of $1000. According to Valleywag, however, these cash boosts will see employees' bonuses and stock option grants reduced somewhat.

Still, it's reason enough for everyone else to feel that little bit more jealous of the Google juggernaut, and all those who ride within.