This guide includes everything you need to start building cutting-edge websites with HTML5. With easy-to-follow tutorials covering innovative techniques on how to use HTML5 today and get to grips with canvas, audio and video, build games, create fallbacks for older browsers, and a showcase of inspiring work, interviews and opinions, this book will help you design the sites of the future.

There are 22 projects inside, and we provide download links to all the files you need to complete them.