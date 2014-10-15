Which web technologies are getting you most excited?

A recent poll in netmag asked which new web technologies were getting its readers most excited. Here are the results, in ascending order...

Device level APIs let enable developers to interact with hardware such as cameras and microphones

With six per cent of the vote, Device level APIs enable developers to interact with hardware, such as camera and microphones. Access, for example, geolocation, GPU or audio hardware from HTML5.

ECMAScript is a scripting language that forms the basis of JavaScript

Also with six per cent of the vote was ECMAScript, a scripting language that forms the basis of JavaScript. Codenamed Harmony, this is the next version of the ECMAScript story.

Firefox OS is an open system created to foster creativity

An opensystem, created to foster creativity, Firefox OS bagged seven per cent of the overall vote. A truly open ecosystem with no walled gardens.

WebRTC enables realtime applications in browsers

Also with seven per cent of the vote was WebRTC, a system that enables realtime applications in browsers. Compliant web browsers communicate in real-time using simple JavaScript APIs.

WebComponents let developers bundle styles and markup in custom HTML elements

WebComponents lets developers bundle styles and markup in HTML elements, so it's no wonder it got 10 per cent of the readers votes. Create custom HTML elements that can contain bundles of styles and mark-up from our timeline.

Realtime web technologies enable users to receive information as soon as it is published by its authors, and secured 15 per cent of reader votes. Multiple users and systems instantly communicate with each other.

A layout mode providing for the arrangement of elements on a page enables more efficient layout, alignment and space in a container. And this excites 19 per cent of net magazine readers.

Delivering alternative image data based on device capabilities

Coming in the top spot is responsive images with a whopping 30 per cent of the vote. Let developers serve up the right images given restrictions like screen size and bandwidth.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 256.