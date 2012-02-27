Zeldman inducted to the SXSWi Hall of Fame!

He's known as the godfather of web standards following decades of tireless campaigning on behalf of web designers and developers everywhere. Now Jeffrey Zeldman is to become the first-ever inductee to the SXSW Interactive Festival Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Tuesday, March 13, and in the run-up to the big night we wanted to pay tribute to the great man ourselves. So we've created this special page, where you'll be able to find out more about his life and work, as well as paying your own personal tributes to the author, speaker, campaigner, entrepreneur and all-round good egg.

Tell us what you think!

We want to hear how Jeffrey Zeldman's work has influenced YOUR work in web design and development! Did one of his best-selling books or articles spark your imagination? Did a talk inspire you to create something magnificent? Has one of Zeldman's numerous projects (An Event Apart, A List Apart, A Book Apart, 10K Apart...) influenced your design philosophy? We want to hear your stories, opinions and more: right here, right now!

Here's how

You've got three ways to let us know how Jeffrey Zeldman has influenced your web building career: via tweet, email or video. Obviously a tweet is the quickest and easiest option, while a longer email or a personal video recording gives you more scope to share your Zeldman memories with the community!

Video Simply record your video, upload it to YouTube or Vimeo and send us the link (feedback@netmagazine.com): we'll then embed it on the page! Tweet Just write a tweet using the hashtag #iheartzeldman: we'll pick it up and post it on this page for all to enjoy! Email and Pictures If 140 characters just isn't enough, then email us your story (with or without pictures) via feedback@netmagazine.com using the subject heading ‘I heart Zeldman’. We'll upload it to this tribute page for all to read!

Zeldman's achievements

Your tributes

For all the tweets, check out storify.com/netmag/zeldman-tributes.

Posted by: Daniel Davis