Wait! A new Surface Laptop AND new AI in all Microsoft apps?

Microsoft has announced the launch of three new Surface laptops: the Laptop Studio 2, the budget Surface Go 3, and Surface Go 4, which is being marketed as the most repairable Surface Go ever. And if that wasn't enough, there's the new AI assistant, Copilot too.

What has us most excited is the premium-level Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is said to bring new levels of performance and versatility for creative professionals with much-needed performance upgrades. We loved the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, especially the cool movement between laptop and tablet, so we're hoping this, when combined with the AI upgrade, will impress.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft AI Copilot

Microsoft Copilot AI will be available as soon as September 26 in a new Windows 11 update. With over 150 new features, the AI will exist as a side pane in Microsoft apps such as 365 and Edge, as well as on the Windows taskbar. So what will it do?

Copilot will supposedly incorporate data from the web, plus your work habits, and what you are doing in the moment on your PC, to assist users and provide better assistance while maintaining user privacy and security at the forefront. Interestingly, Bing is expected to add support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI, plus bring a new AI-powered shopping experience to your browsing.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Would we buy it?

The original Surface Laptop Studio left a great impression on us, especially the beautiful 14.4-inch touchscreen, and this newer model has been equipped with... exactly the same display. While it's a missed opportunity that Microsoft hasn't upgraded the touchscreen, the added ports (USB-A, and a microSD card slot) might be enough to make this a worthwhile upgrade with the Intel i7 processor as standard.

As for the Surface Go 3, we love that this laptop is on the more budget-friendly side, and while it might not be equipped with top-of-the-range graphics cards, it has enough horsepower to get the job done and we'd definitely consider it for the 12.4-inch PixelSense touch screen display alone.

Price and availability

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are both available to pre-order now directly from Microsoft. The Studio 2 starts at a price of $1,999.99/£2,069 for the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD configuration with an Intel Iris Xe GPU. If you prefer an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card instead, this will set you back an extra $/£400.

The Laptop Go 3 has a starting price of $799.99/£799 for entry-level specs including an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD internal storage. For the more impressive 16GB of RAM, you're looking at $999.99/£999. These laptops are expected to ship around October 3, 2023.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on one of the Surface Go 4 (at least as a consumer), since the company is strictly offering this laptop to businesses and frontline workers only.

