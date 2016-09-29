3 ways improve your photography

There’s nothing quite as eye-catching as an incredible picture, and you can learn to take (and sell) photos that give people pause with these three premium resources. Best of all, all courses listed below are over 90% off!

The Adobe KnowHow All-Inclusive Photography Bundle includes 13 courses that will teach you how to snap better photos, and make them shine by touching them up in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. It’s on sale for just $64 (approx. £49), discounted from its original $933 price.

With the right skills, you can produce incredible pictures with nothing more than the phone in your pocket. The Smartphone Photo and Video Certification Bundle will teach you everything from composition principles to the art of taking the perfect selfie. Get it now for just $29 (approx. £22) – that’s over $700 off its normal retail price!

When you have the opportunity to learn from the pros, you should take it. The Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course and Certification will arm you with the knowledge of photography experts, as well as a certification upon completing the course. You can get it on sale for just $19.99 (approx. £15)–highly marked down from its nearly $2,600 retail price.

These resources are certain to elevate your photography, but they won’t be around forever. Grab them today while they’re still available!