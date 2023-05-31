From Katy Perry to The Beatles: these AI album covers are mesmerising

By Daniel Piper
published

Adobe Firefly continues to impress.

AI album cover
(Image credit: @dobrokotov on Twitter)

AI image generation is already becoming a pretty crowded space, with models including DALL-E 2 and MidJourney churning out all manner of weird and wonderful works based on text prompts. Slightly late to the party is Adobe Firefly, integrated into Photoshop this month. But its Generative Fill tool is already turning heads.

Generative Fill allows users to select a portion of an image and fill it with new imagery generated using a text prompt. The tool has already gone wild on Twitter, with users discovering all manner of imaginative uses for it – and perhaps the most entertaining yet is the expansion of iconic album covers. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best Photoshop tutorials.)

AI Album cover

We knew it! (Image credit: @dobrokotov on Twitter)

Did you know that Katy Perry is actually sitting on a white fluffy cat in the Teenage Dream cover? Or that the Beatles' Abbey Road cover is actually set in space? Using the image (and mind) expanding powers of Adobe Firefly, users have been zooming out of various iconic covers, with often incredibly impressive (and sometimes hilarious) results. 

AI album cover

(Image credit: dobrokotov on Twitter)

AI Album cover

(Image credit: @dobrokotov on Twitter)

From AI-generated book covers to lazy AI animation, we've seen plenty of controversial uses of artificial intelligence over the last few months. But Adobe's integration of Firefly into Photoshop seems to be hitting all the right notes – and with the company promising it wants to "do the right thing" with in terms of ethics and copyright, it's possible that Firefly could be the future of AI art. 

