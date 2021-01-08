Apple AirPods Pro deal: Apple headphones get £54 price cut in unbeatable offer

It's hard to find a decent discount on Apple's latest and greatest headphones, the AirPods Pro. Which is why we are super-excited to see this incredible deal at Laptops Direct offering Apple AirPods Pro for just £195 – that's a huge £54 saving!

The last time we saw a deal this good on AirPods Pros was back in November during the Black Friday sales, and they sold out in record time. The popular Apple headphones, like most Apple products, do well at retaining their value, so finding such a big discount is a rare but welcome offer for anyone looking to invest.

If you're looking for more Apple deals, we've got just the thing for you – a thorough run down of all the best deals still available in the Apple New Year sale.

Lowest price Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Save £54: This is the lowest price we've seen on Apple's AirPods Pro since the Black Friday period. If you want noise-cancelling earbuds and unrivalled sound quality, there's no better deal right now.

Apple AirPods + wireless charging case: £199 £159 at BT Shop

Save £40: BT is offering the latest Apple AirPods at a great price, and with the wireless charging case, which will provide hours and hours of playback or talk time.

Apple AirPods + standard charging case: £159 £124.49 at Very

Save £34.50: If you're not fussed about the wireless charging case, these super-hot headphones come with the standard charge case at a brilliantly-low price.

