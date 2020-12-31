Apple New Year sale: The best deals on Apple devices

Welcome to our guide to the Apple New Year sale, the place to be if you want a great deal on an Apple device. The new year sales are here – and it's a brilliant time to snap up a bargain.

Here we've also listed the best prices on a range of Apple devices available right now. To make things easier for you, we've split the offers into product categories – you can use the jump links to go straight to the Apple device you want, or the other links to head for a certain retailer.

The Apple Store isn't likely to be the best place to shop for New Year sales. You'll probably find bigger discounts at other retailers or – if you're not yet ready to leave your living room – online. Use the quick links below to take a look yourself, or scroll down for our sales guide, broken down into products.

Apple New Year deals: Top picks

Apple New Year deals: UK

Apple New Year deals: US

iPad deals

Apple New Year sale: iPad deals

Check out the best deals and prices in your region – including any Apple New Year sale offers – using the widget below. Figuring out which is the best offer, taking into account the different models, storage options and features, can be difficult. Make sure you pay attention to the specs you're getting before you hit 'Add to cart'.

iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad Air (2020): £623.99 £519.99 at TecoBuy

Save £104: Get this 10.9-inch iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi in rose gold with LED‑backlit multi-touch display and IPS technology with a super-surprising discount. A14 Bionic is the most advanced chip ever to grace an iPad. Hurry though, it's selling out!



Apple iPad Pro (2020): £993 £819.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £174: Laptops Direct has a range of discounts on some of the latest iPad Pros. This 11-inch tablet has a speedy A12Z bionic chip, 6GB RAM, 256GB memory and has a tidy £174 off right now. Be sure to check out the other discounts available, too.

iPad deals: US

New Apple iPad Pro 11": $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50: Further your savings by opting for the smaller 11" Pro with 128GB storage. This is the best price we've seen for this model since Black Friday weekend.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2020): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $50: This isn't the biggest saving on the brand new iPad Pro 12.9-inch, but did we mention that this is the brand new iPad Pro 12.9-inch? It was only released in 2020 and has incredible specs along with 128GB storage.

MacBook deals

Apple New Year sale: MacBook deals

MacBooks are pretty much always in demand – mainly because, as designers will well know, this kind of top-quality kit doesn't come cheap. Luckily they're also often the target of big discounts, if you're on the ball and looking in the right places. Whether you're after a classic MacBook, a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, chances are you'll be able to pick up a discounted model in the New Year sales.

Find all the best deals below, plus a price widget that will display the best prices available right now.

MacBook deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,192.24 at Currys

Save £107: If you've been wanting to invest in a new Apple laptop, this is a deal that's hard to ignore. A huge saving, this is the cheapest you'll find the all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB and 256GB SSD on the web right now.

MacBook deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,249 at B&H Photo

Save $50: B&H Photo is running this amazing deal on the all-new M1 MacBook Pro, which when we first saw it over Black Friday, it sold out in record time. Deal expires 11:59 EST 31 December (or until stocks last).

Apple Pencil deals

We saw some okay (but not amazing) discounts on Apple Pencils in the run up to Christmas last year. And it looks like there are some good savings now too - hurrah!

Not sure which version you need? Explore our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 comparison.

Apple Pencil (1st-gen): £99 £89 at Currys

Save £11: This isn't a massive saving, but considering how rare Apple Pencil deals are on either side of the Atlantic, it's worth your consideration. There's free delivery, too.

AirPod deals

Apple New Year sale: AirPods deals

We saw a fair few good AirPod discounts in the run-up to Christmas last year, on both the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro. These true wireless earbuds aren't quite as new and exciting now (and there's a fair bit of competition hitting the market from people like Amazon and Microsoft).

For the best prices in your area right now, including any gems from the Apple New Year sale, check out the price widget below. Alternatively, explore our dedicated Apple AirPod deals guide.

AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods w/ wireless charging case: £199 £159 at BT

Save £40 - If you're looking for some new headphones, there's a tidy deal on a new pair of Apple AirPods with wireless charger right now at BT. Stocks are low so if you're interested, be sure to grab some before they all go.

Apple AirPods with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Very

Save £35: Complete with charging case (and cable), this is a great price. Enjoy unrivaled sound, 18 hours of talking time, 24 hours of listening time, and Siri voice control.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Save £54: This price equals the lowest-ever seen on AirPods Pro. If you're in the market for AirPods Pro, you're unlikely to get a better deal on the noise-cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of Apple's top-level AirPods.

AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30: Complete with charging case (and cable), this is a great price. Enjoy unrivaled sound, 18 hours of talking time, 24 hours of listening time, and Siri voice control.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $50: This is among the best deals we've seen for the AirPods Pro. If you're in the market for AirPods Pro, you're unlikely to get a better deal on the noise cancelling tech and unrivalled sound quality of Apple's top-level AirPods.

Apple Watch deals

There were plenty of Apple Watch offers in the run-up to the holidays last year, with the then newly released Series 5 meaning retailers were happy to drop their prices to shift older stock. This year, the Series 6 is out and we saw some decent discounts over Black Friday on older models. Check out the best prices right now – on the Series 5 as well as previous models – below.

Apple Watch deals: UK

Apple Watch Series 5: £459 £319 at Currys

Save £140: Save almost £150 on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS and Cellular) in silver with a white sports band when you buy today from Currys. If you want to get fit over winter or just make calls from your Watch, this could be the device for you.

Apple Watch deals: US

Apple Watch Series 6: $399 $339 at Amazon

Save $60: Amazon is discounting the bold (PRODUCT)RED edition of Apple's newest Watch Series 6 to its best price since Black Friday weekend. The 40mm smartwatch features the latest S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, and much more.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30: Featuring a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a truly robust wearable – no wonder Apple has chosen to keep it in the Apple Watch line-up. And at $169, it's the cheapest Apple Watch deal around right now. Also at Walmart.

Apple iMac deals

Apple New Year sale: iMac and Mac deals

We don't usually see huge discounts on the iMac, but you never know, 2020 could be the year that all changes. Here are the best prices right now.

Mac mini (M1, 2020): $699 $669.99 at Amazon

Save $30: The latest Mac mini packs Apple’s latest M1 chip. Other specs include 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It’s an ideal compact desktop PC for creatives, especially at this discounted rate. If you need to double up on storage space, the 512GB model is now $870, which is also a $30 saving.

How to make the most of the Apple New Year sale

To get the best deal possible, it's a good idea to plan ahead. Do your research and decide what product, model and specs will suit your needs. It's also best to have a price in mind that you're happy to spend. You don't want to end up being overwhelmed by the different Apple New Year sale options and making the wrong decision, or overpaying. Once you've decided on the product you're after, you can start tracking its price on various retailers – or even simpler, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

