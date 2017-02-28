All the design assets you could ever need

Graphic designers need to have a great collection of assets so they always have the right tool to use, whatever their project may call for. Equip yourself with the Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle, on sale now for just $69 (approx. £55)! Plus you can save an additional 30% off with the coupon code CB30.

The Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle will definitely live up to its name. You'll find nearly $3,000 worth of assets packed into this massive collection – everything from templates to icons, vectors, stock photos, and much more. This bundle is filled to the brim with the tools designers need. No matter what your next project requires, you’ll have the resources on hand to make it happen.

The Giant Design Asset and Vector Bundle is valued at $2,497. That means you’re in for a massive saving by grabbing this bundle on sale now for just $69 (approx. £55). Don’t let this deal pass you by, grab it today!

Don’t forget to use the coupon code CB30 at checkout to save an additional 30% off the already discounted price.

