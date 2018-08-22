Amazon Bank Holiday sale: the best laptop deals

Missed out on a cheap laptop on Amazon Prime Day? Can't wait until Black Friday? Don't panic, because Amazon has some great deals lined up for the August Bank Holiday, and we've dug out the best laptop bargains you can get your hands on.
Whether you're after something lightweight so you can do a bit of logo design on the go, or a more powerful machine suited to creating 3D art, we've found a saving for you here. So read on to find some unmissable laptop bargains!
The best Amazon bank holiday sale laptop deals
iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop: £119.99 (was £199.99)
Save 20% - Whichever way you want to use the iOTA 360, it's ready for you. Thanks to its flexi-hinge it can work in notebook, tablet, theatre and tent configurations, and its multi-touch screen makes it extra-versatile.
Save £30 now on an iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 5th September 2018
HP Pavilion x360 14-Inch FHD Touch Screen Convertible Laptop: £629.99 (was £699)
Save 10% - Multitask with ease, with this well-powered convertible laptop. Its 360 degree geared hinge lets you find the position and configuration that works best for you, it features audio tuned by B&O PLAY, and it boots in seconds thanks to its 256GB SSD.
Save £69.01 now on an HP Pavilion x360 14-Inch FHD Touch Screen Convertible Laptop.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 29th August 2018
HP Pavilion 17.3 Inch FHD Gaming Laptop: £899.99 (was £999.99)
Save 10% - If you need plenty of power and a big screen to go with it, this HP model is a must. It gives you a 17.3-inch screen powered by a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 8GB of memory, and a terabyte of hard disk plus 128GB SSD for lightning-fast startups.
Save £100 now on an HP Pavilion 17.3 Inch FHD Gaming Laptop.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 29th August 2018
ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch Full HD 120 Hz Display Gaming Laptop: £899.99 (was £999.99)
Save 10% - Now, that HP just above is a beast, but if the 17.3-inch screen's a little too big for your taste then check this ASUS out; it essentially has the same specs as the HP, but with a slightly less massive 15.6-inch screen. Tidy!
Save £100 now on an ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch Full HD 120 Hz Display Gaming Laptop.
DEAL EXPIRES: 9.00am 30th August 2018
iOTA Slim 14" FHD Metal Laptop: £149.99 (was £249.99)
Save 40% - This midweight laptop's never going to set anyone's world on fire, but it'll happily cope with everyday design tasks and with £100 off the price it's hard to say no; you'll probably need to by some external storage to supplement the weedy 32GB eMMC drive, mind.
Save £100 now on an iOTA Slim 14" FHD Metal Laptop.
DEAL EXPIRES: 9.00am 30th August 2018