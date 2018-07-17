Amazon Prime Day deals: Big savings on Faber-Castell coloured pencils

Art fanatics will know that supplies can be pricey, which is why we're excited by this great Amazon Prime Day deal, which knocks 44 per cent off the price of a tin of 120 Faber-Castell Polychromos coloured pencils. That means Prime members can get 120 coloured pencils for £79.98 instead of £143.95, saving a whopping £63.97.

There are all sorts of Amazon Prime Day deals on art materials coming in, but demand is high, so make sure you snap them up fast. Don't panic if you're not a Prime member, you can sign-up for a free 30-day trial to get this offer.

With a normal retail price of £143.95, these 120 pencils are usually more than a pound each, but with a knock-down price of £79.98, they are now around 60p each – which is a fantastic price for pencils of such high-quality.

The blendable pencils are perfect for artists of all ages and abilities. They are water resistant and smudge proof, and the oil-based lead means that the vibrant colour they produce will last for decades. They also come encased in a metal box, meaning they are sure to last a lifetime.

This is a massive saving on a highly coveted item for art lovers, so we suggest you get it quickly. If it's pastel pencils you're after, try this deal on Faber-Castell Pitt Pastel Pencils (24 Pastels Pencils) instead.

Faber-Castell has also discounted the following products in time for Amazon Prime Day too - you lucky lot.

Polychromos coloured pencils in wooden box – Save 53%

This set of 120 Faber-Castell Polychromos colouring pencils in a luxury wenge-stained wooden case will usually set you back £355, but today you can pick one up for less than half that price – it's on sale for just £168.

Faber-Castell Pitt pastel pencils – Save 57%

Pastel pencils offer the softness of a chalk pastel, but with increased precision. Amazon is offering this set of 24 with 57% off as part of its Prime Day extravaganza, saving you nearly £27.