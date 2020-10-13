Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Cheap Samsung Galaxy Tabs are selling fast

The Amazon Prime Day tablet deals are here, and there's plenty to get excited about. There are discounts on some top quality tablets from Samsung already live, and with up to 33% off, you won't want to miss out.

The hottest deals in the UK are on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which has an impressive £90 off and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which has an even bigger £120 saving. And there are decent deals on other devices in the Samsung Galaxy range, too.

In the US, the biggest saving is available on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet, a sleek yet highly capable device that's ideal for a range of creative tasks as well as streaming content and browsing the web. There's a massive 35% off, knocking the price down from $279 to $179. Elsewhere, there are deals that get you 33% off the 8-inch Galaxy Tab A, and there's $50 off the kids' edition, too.

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: US

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $1,359 $999 at Microsoft

Save $360: Get this Black, Intel Core i5 shiny new Surface Pro 7 direct from Microsoft and get a Type Cover thrown in. This model has 8GB and 256GB RAM but you can choose your own configuration and still make savings.

Surface Pro 7: $899.99 $787.75 at Amazon

Save $111.25: This e 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 comes with Intel 10th generation Dual Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD. It's a stunning tablet at a very attractive price. These are going quickly though so act fast if you want one.

Surface Pro 7: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Microsoft

Save $200: You can save up to $300 on a Surface Pro 7 over at Microsoft. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory and 256GB of RAM – plenty to keep creatives going, though other options are available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1"(2019): $279.99 $179.99

Save 36%: This beautifully designed tablet is just 7.5mm thin and boasts 64GB of storage. There's 36% off over Prime Day, making it a super-affordable quality tablet for a range of uses. This tablet is silver, but there's a gold option too with the same saving. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" (2019): $149.99 $99.99

Save 33%: This 8-inch black Samsung Galaxy tablet has 32GB of storage and works with WiFi. It's slim, lightweight and comfortable, and the surround sound speakers make it ideal for watching films. There's a silver version available at the same price too. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" Kids Edition (2019): $149.99 $99.99

Save $50%: This 8-inch silver Samsung Galaxy tablet is ideal for little ones – giving them their pick of over 10,000 hours of child-friendly activities. This model has 32GB and is 33% off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5": $729 $549.99

Save $180: The Galaxy Tab S6 is an ideal tablet for creatives as it not only has a stunning 10.5-inch display but it pairs with the S Pen. This model has a huge 256GB of storage and is a steal at under $550. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £659.99 at Amazon

Save 37%: This is a huge deal happening right now on the Surface Pro 7 – get a massive £239 off. For under £700, you'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. What's not to like? DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm

Surface Pro 7 | £1,169 | £995 at Amazon

Save £174: This top 2019 Surface Pro 7 is a step up from the deal above. This sleek black edition comes with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 256GB storage. With its 12.3-inch touchscreen, it's a versatile 2-in-1 laptop/tablet.



Surface Pro 6: £879 £797.95 at Amazon

Save £81: There's a tidy saving of nearly £100 on this Surface Pro 6. It comes with Silver, sports an 8th Gen Core i5, has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With its Intel UHD Graphics 620, this 2018 model is still a top performer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £169 £129 at Amazon

Save £40: There's currently 24% off this sleek tablet from Samsung, which has a gorgeous 1, 280 x 800 display and supports 4G. If this silver one doesn't take your fancy, there's also a black version on sale for the same price. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 11.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: £689 £599 at Amazon

Save £90: This 10.5-inch tablet has a huge £90 discount. Its stunning design, 256GB of memory and WiFI support make it even more tempting, and it comes with an S Pen too, so it's ideal for sketching on the move. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: £799.00 £679.00

Save £120: Get 15% off the Galaxy Tab S7, which has 12.4-inches-worth of gorgeous display and comes equipped with the S Pen, so you can start creating straight away. This is a deal you won't want to miss. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: £169 £129 at Amazon

Save £40: This 8-inch tablet has up to 13 hours of battery life, and a 1,280 x 800 pixel display. It's also easy to switch it into kids' mode so the whole family can use it. Get 24% off when you buy it over Amazon Prime Day. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm

