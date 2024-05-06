It sounds likes Apple's Safari 18 will all be about AI

By Joe Foley
published

Users have mixed opinions.

Apple Safari logo on a blue background
(Image credit: Mariia Shalabaieva via Unsplash)

Google, Samsung and Microsoft have been shouting about AI so much it sometimes seems that every major new tool or design change is an excuse to throw this buzz term about. Now it seems Apple's going to join the party. 

According the latest rumours, Apple's testing a redesigned version of its web browser that will be named Safari 18. It's said to feature an AI-powered tool that Apple's calling Intelligent Search as well as some UI tweaks (for more UI design news, see the controversy around the YouTube redesign).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

