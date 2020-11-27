This is the cheapest Apple Watch Black Friday deal we've seen

Black Friday is well underway and we're already seeng tons of brilliant deals on various Apple products. If it's the Apple Watch you're after, this is the cheapest deal we've seen on the brilliant Apple Watch Series 3 – now down to an all-time low of £179 at Currys.

While it doesn't have quite the same bells and whistles as the Apple Watch Series 6 or SE, the Series 3 is still a highly solid option, hitting the sweet spot between value and power. Find more Apple Watch deals below, and don't forget to check out our Apple Black Friday page for more awesome deals.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: UK

Lowest price ever Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £195 £179 at Currys

Save £16: Featuring a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a truly robust wearable – no wonder Apple has chosen to keep it in the Apple Watch line-up. And at £179, it's the cheapest Apple Watch deal around right now.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5: £529 £399 at Amazon

Save £129: This is an ace saving on the 44mm edition of last year's Apple Watch Series 5 in Space Grey, with a Black Sports band. If you're looking to keep it smart design-wise, this is the Apple Watch for you. You can also get a similar saving on the smaller 40mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5: £499 £386 at Amazon

Save £112: This is a tremendous saving on the 40mm watch in Gold with a pink sport band. The same deal is available on the space grey/black version, too. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November



Apple Watch Series 5: £499 £389 at Amazon

Save £110: There's over £100 off the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS and Cellular) in silver with a white sports band when you buy it today from Amazon. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

Apple Watch Series 5 (Cellular model): £799 £569 at Amazon

Save £229: Who says your smart watch can't also look smart? There's a top Black Friday Apple Watch deal going on this 44mm stainless steel case with Milanese loop. You can also get a similar saving on the Gold version of this Apple Watch Series 5. DEAL ENDS 11.59pm (GMT) 30 November

Best Apple Watch UK deals: US

Apple Watch Series 6: $399.99 $329.98 at Amazon

Save $69: Looking for the latest Apple Watch? You can now save serious money on the Series 6 on Amazon. This is the only model capable of measuring blood oxygen, making it the ultimate health companion. Grab it while you can!View Deal

Looking for more deals? Find the best Apple Watch offers below, and don't forget to swing by our wider Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales page for everything in one place.

