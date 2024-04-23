People are mesmerised by these charming LED light paintings

We know about the importance of light in painting, but these pieces literally light up. Inspired by the work of the Korean artist Hwang Seontae, the backlit wall paintings are fitted with LED lights that turn a black-and-white sketch into a warmly lit scene.

Some of the paintings have temperature controls to adjust the warmth of the light, while others have speakers. With designs ranging from obviously Seontae-like interiors to cityscapes and anime scenes, the pieces are getting a lot of love on social media (if you're looking for supplies for your own art, see our picks of the best acrylic paints and the best lightbox).

A post shared by Moody Mouse® (@moodymouse.world) A photo posted by on

Made by Moody Mouse, the battery-powered LED light paintings can be stood on a table or hung on a wall, and they turn on via remote control. Some have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and speakers to provide an audio-visual experience.

While some say the lighting is a gimmick, others are entranced. "It's like stepping into a dream world!," one person commented on a post shared by the engineer Massimo on X. "That's some next-level artwork! The fusion of art and light is truly mesmerizing," someone else wrote. "Cool and also satisfying," was another comment. You can see how the pieces are made in the video below.

How these 3D backlit Hwang Seontae inspired artworks are made[📹 moodymouse. world]https://t.co/YPL0ayuessApril 22, 2024 See more

Looking to sell your own work online? See our guides to the best places to sell art online and how to sell on Instagram.