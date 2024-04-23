People are mesmerised by these charming LED light paintings

By Joe Foley
published

A fusion of art and light.

We know about the importance of light in painting, but these pieces literally light up. Inspired by the work of the Korean artist Hwang Seontae, the backlit wall paintings are fitted with LED lights that turn a black-and-white sketch into a warmly lit scene. 

Some of the paintings have temperature controls to adjust the warmth of the light, while others have speakers. With designs ranging from obviously Seontae-like interiors to cityscapes and anime scenes, the pieces are getting a lot of love on social media (if you're looking for supplies for your own art, see our picks of the best acrylic paints and the best lightbox).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles